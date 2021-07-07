Family describe murder victim as ‘cheerful and affectionate’

The family of a man whose body was found in fields near a farm track have described him as ‘cheerful and affectionate’.

33-year-old Kamil Leszczynski from Knox Road in Wellingborough was found on Thursday 1st July in fields off Turvey Road between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are treating his death as murder.

Mr Leszczynski’s family have described Kamil was a wonderful person and a wonderful brother.

He was a cheerful and affectionate man. He loved his sister, and was always caring and supportive of her. He will be missed by all of his family and friends Kamil Leszczynski's family

Kamil Leszczynski's body was found between the villages of Carlton and Turvey Credit: ITV Anglia

Police are continuing to appeal for information and they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who spoke to Mr Leszczynski in the days before he died.