Football fever is sweeping across East Anglia as England fans prepare to get behind the Three Lions in Wednesday's crunch Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

60,000 supporters will be allowed inside Wembley, but millions more will be watching the game live and exclusively on ITV either at home or in pubs and fan parks, with alcohol sales expected to go through the roof.

It's the first time England have reached the last four at the Euros since 1996, but fans will be praying for a better outcome than that occasion.

'Football's Coming Home' was of course the soundtrack for that tournament, and although pupils at Millfields Primary School in Wivenhoe near Colchester weren't even born when the song was released, they were singing it with pride on Wednesday morning.

There was similar excitement at Badby Primary School in Daventry where confidence was high among the children that England will be the team celebrating come the final whistle.

England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final When is the match happening? The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). When is the final? The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.

Norwich City fan Di Cunningham will be one of the lucky 60,000 fans heading to Wembley for the big match, where she will be proudly sporting a new custom-made banner.

Di is the co-founder of the '3LionsPride' LGBT supporter's group and has had a special rainbow flag made for the big game.

The banner was designed by David Shenton and features England star Jordan Henderson wearing rainbow laces.

Di Cunnigham with her new banner. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I really hope to get it (the banner) in the corner flag so tune in and look out for it," said Di.

"It's going to be pretty amazing. We've all been locked away during covid, so suddenly being along with 60,000 other fans is going to be something else."

Meanwhile, 'The Prince of Denmark' pub in Norwich has changed its name for one day, and for one day only, to the 'Prince of England' as a show of support for the Three Lions.

The Prince of Denmark pub in Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"To play Denmark in the semi-finals is a position I think we're all really glad to be in," owner Dan Trivedi said.

"We thought we'd have a bit of fun and change the name of the pub just for that one day to really get behind the guys, it's a little bit tongue in cheek fun as well. So, for today, we're changing the name to the Prince of England."

The road leading up to Lowestoft railway station has also been changed from 'Denmark Road' to 'England Road' for the first time in 170 years.

Of course, not everyone will be supporting England though.

Maggie Christiensen owns a Danish bakery in Norwich and is dreaming of some sweet success at Wembley.

She says her country is determined to win the match for star midfielder Christian Eriksen who collapsed on the field in an earlier game in the tournament.

"The whole Eriksen incident really brought the team closer together and I also think it helped them in the other matches," Maggie said.

"I think they just got some extra power and they just really wanted to show the whole world what they could they do. They've got such a close-knit team now."