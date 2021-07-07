Cambridge United have re-signed former loanee Sam Smith on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old had a loan spell with the U's from Reading two seasons ago where he scored eight goals in 34 appearances.

Cambridge have now brought him back to the club on a two-year contract after he was released by the Royals this summer.

Smith spent last season on loan in League Two at Tranmere Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

"When you are happy somewhere you play your best football and even when I was with other teams, I have always looked at Cambridge scores as it is a place that means a lot to me," Smith said.

"As a player you want to be settled and I am really excited to call this my home now."

Head coach Mark Bonner added: "He joins a together group of people with a clear identity and vision of what we want to be, and returns wiser and more mature to enable him to fit straight in and get to work."

Meanwhile, Northampton Town striker Harry Smith has completed a move to fellow League Two side Leyton Orient.