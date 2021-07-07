'Mini Monet' auctions painting in memory of his grandma
Watch more from Natalie Gray
He’s an 18-year-old that over the past decade has taken the art world by storm.
Kieron Williamson, formerly known as Mini Monet, started painting on a family holiday in Cornwall. Soon realising his talent, people from across the world paid tens of thousands to get their hands on his work.
Kieron is now hoping to turn his creative capabilities into cash for a charity close to his heart.
When Kieron's grandma Avril asked him to paint her an alpaca when she was terminally ill, he could hardly refuse.
Despite his aversion to the animal he knew the drawing would bring back wonderful memories for his nan, when she used to see them on dog walks.
Catching up with the child artist from Norfolk dubbed 'Mini Monet' ten years on
Mini Monet's tenth exhibition ... and he's still not a teenager!
Now the alpaca is being sold by sealed bid for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice in Norwich.
Money raised from the sale will be used to help fund their new hospice which is expected to cost over £12 million.
You can see the alpaca from Saturday at The Gallery in Holt until July 20th. It is being displayed alongside a number of his other works which are also on sale.