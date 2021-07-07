'Mini Monet' auctions painting in memory of his grandma

Play video

He’s an 18-year-old that over the past decade has taken the art world by storm.

Kieron Williamson, formerly known as Mini Monet, started painting on a family holiday in Cornwall. Soon realising his talent, people from across the world paid tens of thousands to get their hands on his work.

Kieron is now hoping to turn his creative capabilities into cash for a charity close to his heart.

Kieron's alpaca painting is expected to fetch over £5,000 Credit: ITV Anglia

When Kieron's grandma Avril asked him to paint her an alpaca when she was terminally ill, he could hardly refuse.

Despite his aversion to the animal he knew the drawing would bring back wonderful memories for his nan, when she used to see them on dog walks.

Kieron and his grandma

I sort of had a thing against them, they weren't my favourite animal but yeah it was a bit of a challenge, obviously not like a horse or a cow but I did enjoy it in the end, there's some nice colours in the coat and that so it turned out alright. Kieron Williamson

Now the alpaca is being sold by sealed bid for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice in Norwich.

Money raised from the sale will be used to help fund their new hospice which is expected to cost over £12 million.

We’re incredibly grateful to Kieron. It’ll make a tremendous difference to our appeal helping us to raise vital funds to build the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Hugo Stevenson, Head of Fundraising Priscilla Bacon Hospice

You can see the alpaca from Saturday at The Gallery in Holt until July 20th. It is being displayed alongside a number of his other works which are also on sale.