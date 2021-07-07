Museum revamp paid for by sale of statue is complete
The revamped Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will open to the public again this weekend, a year later than planned because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The refurbishment was funded by the controversial sale of a four thousand year old Egyptian statue.
The makeover has cost £6.7 million and it should have been ready last summer but work had to be put on hold because of the pandemic.
The work to extend and revamp the building has now been completed and doors will open again on Saturday 10th July.
The refurbishment was funded by the controversial sale, in 2014, of a 4 thousand year old Egyptian statue of Sekhemka.
Campaigners had objected to the sale because of its historical significance.
One of the new spaces it has funded is a gallery for temporary exhibitions.
There's also a new exhibition space for the museum's extensive footwear collection, reflecting the town's history of shoe-making.