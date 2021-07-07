Museum revamp paid for by sale of statue is complete

Play video

Watch our report from Stuart Leithes

The revamped Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will open to the public again this weekend, a year later than planned because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The refurbishment was funded by the controversial sale of a four thousand year old Egyptian statue.

As people come in and see the building they're blown away by it, so we're just delighted to be opening and sharing this with the public Nick Gordon, Cultural services manager

The makeover has cost £6.7 million Credit: ITV Anglia

The makeover has cost £6.7 million and it should have been ready last summer but work had to be put on hold because of the pandemic.

The work to extend and revamp the building has now been completed and doors will open again on Saturday 10th July.

The Egyptian statue of Sekhemka

The refurbishment was funded by the controversial sale, in 2014, of a 4 thousand year old Egyptian statue of Sekhemka.

Campaigners had objected to the sale because of its historical significance.

We now have a fantastic collections policy so if ever there is a thought of disposing of an item it has to go through a very careful process and consultation and that's as rigorous as any museum Cllr Jonathan Nunn Leader, West Northamptonshire Council

One of the new spaces it has funded is a gallery for temporary exhibitions.

There's space to refelect the town's history of shoe making Credit: ITV Anglia

There's also a new exhibition space for the museum's extensive footwear collection, reflecting the town's history of shoe-making.