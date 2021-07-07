Northamptonshire fire crews urge people to park properly

Credit: ITV News

Fire crews in Northamptonshire are asking people to think twice about where they park. 

They say there have been a number of cases recently where they could not get engines down residential streets which could delay them in an emergency.

Firefighters were out across the weekend distributing leaflets to remind people not to park thoughtlessly. 

The Highway Code says people should not park anywhere that could get in the way of emergency services.

Fire crews across the country have experienced parking that delays them getting to an emergency. Credit: ITV News

Fire engines are usually 2.5 metres wide and over 8 metres long, so people are being told it’s ‘imperative’ to make sure there is enough space. 

Credit: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service are asking people to follow their parking guidelines:

  • Do not park within 10 meters of a junction

  • Do not park on a bend 

  • Do not park on a footpath

  • Do not obstruct residents’ driveways or garages

  • Do not double park

  • Do not park on a dropped kerb

  • Park as close to the kerb as possible

  • Straighten wheels and consider wing mirrors