Northamptonshire fire crews urge people to park properly
Fire crews in Northamptonshire are asking people to think twice about where they park.
They say there have been a number of cases recently where they could not get engines down residential streets which could delay them in an emergency.
Firefighters were out across the weekend distributing leaflets to remind people not to park thoughtlessly.
The Highway Code says people should not park anywhere that could get in the way of emergency services.
Fire engines are usually 2.5 metres wide and over 8 metres long, so people are being told it’s ‘imperative’ to make sure there is enough space.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service are asking people to follow their parking guidelines:
Do not park within 10 meters of a junction
Do not park on a bend
Do not park on a footpath
Do not obstruct residents’ driveways or garages
Do not double park
Do not park on a dropped kerb
Park as close to the kerb as possible
Straighten wheels and consider wing mirrors