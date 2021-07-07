Fire crews in Northamptonshire are asking people to think twice about where they park.

They say there have been a number of cases recently where they could not get engines down residential streets which could delay them in an emergency.

Firefighters were out across the weekend distributing leaflets to remind people not to park thoughtlessly.

The Highway Code says people should not park anywhere that could get in the way of emergency services.

Fire crews across the country have experienced parking that delays them getting to an emergency. Credit: ITV News

Fire engines are usually 2.5 metres wide and over 8 metres long, so people are being told it’s ‘imperative’ to make sure there is enough space.

We appreciate that in some areas it is difficult to find parking, but please think before you park to avoid obstructing access for the emergency services, as taking time to negotiate parked vehicles could potentially be putting lives at risk. Ashley Tugby, Station Manager at Mereway Fire Station

Credit: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service are asking people to follow their parking guidelines: