Watch as nine Puma's fly over Duxford

Nine Puma helicopters have today flown over Cambridgeshire in a flypast.

The formation has been touring parts of the country, and this morning the RAF aircraft were seen above Duxford.

Puma’s are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. One of the helicopters was emblazoned with a new paint scheme to mark its five decades of service.

Credit: RAF

The new look is similar to the first Puma HC Mk 1 delivered in 1971 but now has a union flag, badges of all the squadrons who have flown it and a special new logo on the cabin door.

Credit: RAF

Usually used in combat to transport troops, weapons and casualties the helicopters have been used closer to home throughout the pandemic.

The aircraft is capable of carrying 16 passengers, 12 fully equipped troops or up to 2 tonnes of freight. It can also be fitted with up to six stretchers.