Three years on: appeal to find Dwayne Forrester’s killer
Three years ago 21-year-old Dwayne Forrester was stabbed to death at Pitsea in Essex.
Police have now issued a new appeal to find information that could help bring his killer to justice.
Dwayne was stabbed in the chest in the Little Garth area of Pitsea at around 8.45pm on 7 July 2018. He died later in hospital.
Essex Police say they have carried out an extensive investigation with hundreds of statements collected, nearly 200 hours of CCTV reviewed and over 800 exhibits seized.
Six people have been arrested in connection with Dwayne’s murder and two of them – a 24 year-old man and a 25 year-old man – remain released under investigation.
Anyone with any information about Dwayne’s death can contact the police directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.