Three years on: appeal to find Dwayne Forrester’s killer

Three years ago 21-year-old Dwayne Forrester was stabbed to death at Pitsea in Essex.

Police have now issued a new appeal to find information that could help bring his killer to justice.

Dwayne was stabbed in the chest in the Little Garth area of Pitsea at around 8.45pm on 7 July 2018. He died later in hospital.

Essex Police say they have carried out an extensive investigation with hundreds of statements collected, nearly 200 hours of CCTV reviewed and over 800 exhibits seized.

400 Statements taken

820 Exhibits seized

180 Hours of CCTV footage reviewed

Six people have been arrested in connection with Dwayne’s murder and two of them – a 24 year-old man and a 25 year-old man – remain released under investigation.

Dwayne’s family have gone through three years of pain. Three years of not knowing what happened to him. Three years of knowing someone, somewhere has the information which could be crucial to bringing his killer to justice. You could be the person who helps ease their agony. Detective Inspector Julie Gowen

Anyone with any information about Dwayne’s death can contact the police directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.