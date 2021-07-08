Cafe forced to close after drug farm found in flat above
A cafe in Northampton, which only opened three weeks ago, has been forced to close after a secret cannabis farm was discovered above them.
Owners, Shaun and Harriet Gallagher say they are heartbroken by the discovery after setting up their new venture in memory of their child.
The cannabis farm was found in the flat above, which they didn't have access to, and their electricity supply was cut off when the police removed all the plants and growing equipment
The cafe was named in memory of their son Frankie, who died before he was born, in 2019.
The crop was being grown by a man renting the flat. Shaun found it after water leaked down into their cafe's kitchen.
He gained access and then rang the police. The electricity's cut off because the man growing the cannabis had also rigged up an illegal connection to the mains. He has since disappeared.
The couple are still waiting to find out when they'll get the power back on and they're now in talks with the landlord to rent the flat above as well to make sure that it's only their cafe business that is growing.