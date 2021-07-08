Cafe forced to close after drug farm found in flat above

A cafe in Northampton, which only opened three weeks ago, has been forced to close after a secret cannabis farm was discovered above them.

Owners, Shaun and Harriet Gallagher say they are heartbroken by the discovery after setting up their new venture in memory of their child.

The cannabis farm was found in the flat above, which they didn't have access to, and their electricity supply was cut off when the police removed all the plants and growing equipment

When the police came in they told us within 10 minutes we had to shut, we've got no time when we can reopen because we're waiting on the electric company. It's taken away 12 jobs and we're just fighting to get it cleared and get it back to Frankie's Bakes Harriet & Shaun Gallagher

A cannabis farm was discovered in the flat above Credit: ITV Anglia

The cafe was named in memory of their son Frankie, who died before he was born, in 2019.

The crop was being grown by a man renting the flat. Shaun found it after water leaked down into their cafe's kitchen.

He gained access and then rang the police. The electricity's cut off because the man growing the cannabis had also rigged up an illegal connection to the mains. He has since disappeared.

Financially it's ruined us because we're new, we've set it up on our own, we've had no grants, no benefits or anything for it, we've done it out of our own pocket. We have staff here who still need paying, they want to work but we can't open Harriet & Shaun Gallagher

Frankie's Bakes Credit: ITV Anglia

About 45 infant plants were discovered inside the front bedroom above the cafe. The grow is being dismantled and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain who is responsible for it Northamptonshire Police

The couple are still waiting to find out when they'll get the power back on and they're now in talks with the landlord to rent the flat above as well to make sure that it's only their cafe business that is growing.