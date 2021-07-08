Cambridge expert expresses concern over rise in Covid numbers

Play video

Rob Setchell asked infectious disease expert Dr Estee Torok how concerned we should be about the steep rise in cases

A Cambridge infectious disease expert says she's concerned the current rise in Covid infections could mean more people needing hospital treatment and being at risk of co called 'long covid'

Positive coronavirus tests doubling in the region week on week. The latest figure is 11,500, and increase of nearly 6,000 on the week before.

That's 158 cases per 100,000 across the region, the highest since early February