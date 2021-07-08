Closer to coming home, the pride and joy among football fans across the east
Watch our reports from Russell Hookey in Sowmarket and Sarah Cooper in Peterborough
Football fans across the east have been celebrating England's 2-1 win over Denmark.
It's the first time since 1966 that England has made it into a major tournament final.
Director of Football at Peterborough United, Barry Fry is one of millions of jubilant fans
A record 26.3 million watched the Three Lions secure their place in Euro 2020 final.
The match was shown on ITV and when viewers on the Hub and non-TV devices were factored in, the audience peak hit 27.6 million people, the largest football audience ever for a single channel
It was mostly high spirits in the East but police did have to break up a group of England fans on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.
Fan we spoke to in Peterborough were supporting manager Gareth Southgate and confident ahead of the final against Italy
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.
Our Sport Correspondent Donovan Blake says at least two generations of football fans have yet to see England men's team match the players who won the World Cup 55 years ago.
England super fan Dr Kunal Sapat from Bedford was at Wembley, He thinks this team can go all the way
At Fontanella's Italian restaurant in Whittlesey, father and son Luca & Enzo Fontanella are feeling confident about their side.