Closer to coming home, the pride and joy among football fans across the east

Watch our reports from Russell Hookey in Sowmarket and Sarah Cooper in Peterborough

Football fans across the east have been celebrating England's 2-1 win over Denmark.

It's the first time since 1966 that England has made it into a major tournament final.

Director of Football at Peterborough United, Barry Fry is one of millions of jubilant fans

It was fantastic, never known anything like it, the greatest day of my life, and I'm going back Sunday Barry Fry

Barry Fry in upbeat mood Credit: ITV Anglia

A record 26.3 million watched the Three Lions secure their place in Euro 2020 final.

The match was shown on ITV and when viewers on the Hub and non-TV devices were factored in, the audience peak hit 27.6 million people, the largest football audience ever for a single channel

Celebrations in Soham Credit: ITV Anglia

It was mostly high spirits in the East but police did have to break up a group of England fans on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

Fan we spoke to in Peterborough were supporting manager Gareth Southgate and confident ahead of the final against Italy

Oh he's fantastic, what a man, it's coming home, for sure

I think he's bought the team back together, we've now got unity as an England side

He's been a bit safe but he's got us there, so we are what we are and hopefully Sunday will be a good thing

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

Celebrations in Soham Credit: ITV Anglia

The atmosphere was incredible, I've never experienced that at any England game I've been to before, not just in terms of the performance and result but the range of different people there Di Cunningham, England fan from Norwich

Our Sport Correspondent Donovan Blake says at least two generations of football fans have yet to see England men's team match the players who won the World Cup 55 years ago.

Surely the success of this current England squad will have a positive impact on grassroots clubs in terms of playing numbers at all levels Sport Correspondent Donovan Blake

England super fan Dr Kunal Sapat Credit: ITV News

England super fan Dr Kunal Sapat from Bedford was at Wembley, He thinks this team can go all the way

We're in a final, we have to play the tough teams to win the trophy. And that's what we have to do on Sunday. It will be tough, of course its going to be tough, but I believe we've got the quality Dr Kunal Sapat, Football fan

Luca Fontanella Credit: ITV Anglia

At Fontanella's Italian restaurant in Whittlesey, father and son Luca & Enzo Fontanella are feeling confident about their side.