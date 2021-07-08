Heaven's above - there's a dinosaur in the cathedral

Dippy, the Natural History Museum's iconic dinosaur, is finally being assembled in the nave of Norwich Cathedral.

Dippy's visit was delayed by a year because of the pandemic but the Diplodocus is now here for the next four months.

Dippy in Norwich Cathedral Credit: ITV Anglia

The 26 metre long donosaur arrived at the cathedral in 16 crates in several lorries.

A team of technicians, or maybe that should be a skeleton crew, have the job of piecing the Jurassic giant together.

It doesn't always want to be friendly with you, parts of it decide it's not going together, you can spend hours trying to put something together, but taking it apart is worse, it says I'm here now, I don't want to go Andy Wahl, National History Museum

Dippy arrives at Norwich Cathedral Credit: ITV Anglia

More details about Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral When can I see Dippy? The Dippy on Tour exhibition will open to the public from 1pm on Tuesday 13 July, and from then on it will be open six days a week until Saturday 30 October 2021. The opening times will be 10am-4pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturdays. From Friday 30 July, people will also be able to visit Dippy every Friday evening from 7pm until 9pm. Back to top Do I need to book? No. Entry to the Dippy on Tour exhibition will be free and there will be no need to book in advance (unless part of a group of more than six people), although people may need to queue during busy periods. People will also need to adhere to the latest Covid regulations at all times Back to top Why is Dippy at Norwich Cathedral? Dippy’s nationwide tour aims to inspire people to engage with nature, to think about the great diversity of life that has lived on Earth, and to consider our own footprint on the planet. As the only Cathedral on Dippy’s tour, Dippy’s Norwich visit also aims to spark conversations about science and faith Back to top Is there more than Dippy in the Cathedral? Yes, as well as meeting Dippy in the Nave, you can also explore a time tunnel in the Cloister, walk through a wave of fish and enjoy a whole host of other dinosaur-related exhibits Back to top

Dippy is made of Plaster of Paris and had been in the Natural History Museum since 1905.

3 years ago Dippy began touring the UK and Norwich is the last stop.