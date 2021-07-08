Iconic Suffolk painting The Hay Wain about to turn 200

It's a painting so iconic that it almost defines picturesque Suffolk.

Indeed a visit to the county isn't complete without a trip to Constable Country to see Flatford Mill, the location for the Hay Wain.

This summer marks the 200th anniversary of the painting of the bucolic scene at the River Stour - and the National Trust is planning some special celebrations.

The painting is now on display in the National Gallery in London Credit: The National Gallery

The National Trust in partnership with Essex Cultural Diversity Project has commissioned a creative project that celebrates the anniversary.

Artists Laurence Harding and Liz Harrington, who specialise in experimental and historic photography processes, will work at Flatford to create an immersive and interactive installation that explores the parallels between photography and painting and celebrates the idyllic views that inspired Constable.

Artist Laurence Harding works on a cyanotype Credit: Laurence Harding

The finished piece will evolve over the summer and will be made up of floor to ceiling cyanotype panels inspired by the landscape, photographs taken using pinhole cameras and smaller pieces created using a range of other historical and experimental photographic techniques.

Cyanotype print of The Hay Wain view at Flatford. Credit: Liz Harrington and Laurence

It's also hoped that vsitors and local community groups will be able to take part in creating the piece

The final work will be on display in The Granary exhibition space at Flatford later in the year.

Artist Liz Harrington creating a piece Credit: Liz Harrington

The artists, Laurence and Liz said

"We are thrilled and honoured to have been selected for this exciting commission... offering an alternative way to interact with Constable’s work and the location in an accessible, fun and creative way.”