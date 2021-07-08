Man arrested in connection with murder of 33-year-old found near a farm track

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of Kamil Leszczynski from Wellingborough was found near a farm track.

33-year-old Mr Leszczynski from Knox Road in Wellingborough was found by a farm worker on Thursday 1st July in fields off Turvey Road between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

A man has been arested in Northamptonshire and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A week on from the discovery of Mr Leszczynski's body police have set up a road block on Turvey Road to ask motorists if they saw anything in the area at the time.

Officers are also conducting searches of the area were the body was found.

Mr Leszczynski's family have described Kamil was a wonderful person and a wonderful brother.

He was a cheerful and affectionate man. He loved his sister, and was always caring and supportive of her. He will be missed by all of his family and friends Kamil Leszczynski's family

A post mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are being carried out.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who spoke to Mr Leszczynski in the days before he died.