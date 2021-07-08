Hertfordshire County Council has drawn up a £9.5 million pound 'recovery' strategy to support residents and businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

It includes a package for adult care and public health services, as well as financial advice to support families at risk of poverty.

As many as 40,000 people in the county could be suffering from 'long Covid' and up to 200,000, which is one in six people, are likely to have a mental health concern arising from the pandemic.

In addition, children are still catching up after a year in and out of the classroom - with referrals to children's services increasing.

Referrals to the county's 'money advice unit' show growing levels of economic hardship.

The 'Covid-19 Recovery Strategy', drawn up by the county council, brings together a series of projects designed to support health and well-being and economic recovery over the next two years.

An outline of the strategy for the recovery fund has already been presented to the county council's cabinet panel on Monday.

We have seen the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on our residents. As part of Covid-19 recovery, we will continue to progress towards achieving this vision, acknowledging the good practice prior to the pandemic, but also building on new ways of working, delivering services and maintaining close engagement with local communities. Cllr Bob Deering, Hertfordshire County Council

According to the report, the two-year period would see the funds going to:

Over £3m allocated to adult care services projects which includes £500,000 to counter domestic abuse and violence against women.

£3m to children's services - with £1.2m of that going to schools for educational recovery and mental health support.

£2.2m will be allocated to 'Building Life Chances', which is designed to tackle the impact on families - including family incomes. It includes crisis intervention funding, community projects and financial advice.

£680,000 allocated to 'environment and infrastructure' projects and £60,000 to community protection.

£390,000 to Councillors to directly support projects that promote social, economic or environmental well-being in their local divisions.

£200,000 a year for enhanced support for vulnerable families through family centres.

£100,000 a year to support new parents who were formerly in 'care'.

£100,000 a year for 'care' leavers apprenticeships and a further £100,000 a year to look at youth employment.

£500,000 to support informal youth activities.

£228,000 to support 'lockdown babies' and projects.

£340,000 for projects focussed on fuel and food poverty.

£440,000 plans to extend the SaverCard scheme - providing half price discount on bus travel - to include 20 to 25-year-olds and for the introduction of 'smart ticketing'.

The strategy will need the approval of a future meeting of the cabinet.