MK Dons have signed striker Max Watters on a season-long loan from Championship club Cardiff City.

The 22-year-old joined Cardiff in January having scored 16 goals in just 19 games for Crawley Town in League Two.

However, he struggled to make an impression in Wales and will now be hoping to be a regular at Stadium MK.

Watters is the Dons' fifth signing of the summer so far following the arrivals of Scott Twine, Franco Ravizzoli, Josh Martin and Ethan Robson.

“As soon as I heard about the interest, I wanted to get it done and I’m pleased it’s been completed early enough for me to settle in and meet everyone before the season starts," Watters said.

"I love to score goals and if you look at this squad, we’ve got some great players who can provide me with the chances to do that.”

Manager Russell Martin added: “This is a brilliant signing for us. We chased him in January before his move to Cardiff City and have retained that interest in him - he has retained interest as well and was keen to come here on loan this season.

"He will be a really good fit in our squad - he’s young, athletic and he’s a goalscorer too.”