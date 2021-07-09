Blur star: Football records 'naffest genre' but great to get people singing

If you happened to have watched the big match yesterday, the chances are - you'll probably recognise this:

Blur bassist Alex James says he still loves football songs - despite describing them as the naffest genre.

The musician, who hails from Colchester, helped pen the Fat Les 'classic' Vindaloo before the 1998 world cup.

He descibes the song - possibly one of the most infectious earworms of all time - as a football "ode to joy."

The song peaked at number two in the chart following its release, but it has remained a popular England football tournament song.

Fan of the singing, he's just a fan of the singing... Credit: PA Images

Discussing his reasons for writing the song, James said: “Part of what appealed to me about it, it was kind of the naffest genre.

He said that writing a football song is “sort of half as good as having a Christmas record”.

“There’s a football tournament every two years,” James added.

It’s just stupid and I think it’s great to celebrate stupid f****** things Alex James

James said the thing he has “always loved” about going to football games is the singing.

“Once you leave junior school and you stop singing songs in assembly, there are very, very few occasions when people just sing, particularly unaccompanied.

It’s really rare that as an adult, unless you go to church, which not many people do anymore, that everybody sings and it’s a really, really wonderful feeling when you are in a big crowd of people all singing. There’s nothing hooliganistic about it Alex James

James said when he played Vindaloo to his publisher for the first time he said it will “never get on the radio”.

“I have still never heard it on the radio and I’m not sure that broadcasters like it,” he added.

“It’s a little bit lairy for the living room.”

All Together Now: The Football Album, which features Vindaloo, is out now on BMG. Listen or order here.

We of course find out on Sunday whether football finally makes it home...