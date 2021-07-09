When Doris Smith was admitted to the stroke unit of West Suffolk Hospital, there was one thought on her mind - would she miss her daughter's wedding.

Doris, 92, was worried that she wouldn't get to see her daughter Mel tie the knot with Fiancé Sean Davidson.

But thanks to the efforts of the hospital's Keeping in Touch team, she did get to watch the big day unfold.

Staff staff rallied round to arrange a video call - as well as hair, makeup and decorations.

Staff decorated Doris' room to make her feel part of the couple's special day Credit: West Suffolk Hospital

With the special day due to be held on Friday, 18 June, the Keeping in Touch team - set up at the beginning of the pandemic to help loved ones ‘visit’ inpatients online - worked with Sean to organise a video call between the ward and St Mary’s Church in Ufford.

During the ceremony, Doris watched her daughter Mel, walk down the aisle to marry Sean. Doris spoke to the Reverend Paul Hambling in front of the congregation and gave her consent for Mel to be married.

Mel, who lives in Ufford, said:

We would both like to extend our gratitude to the staff of the stroke ward and Keeping in Touch team who made this possible. “It was obviously disappointing that my mum could not attend the day as she was not well enough, but what the staff did was the next best outcome, and is a memory that we will cherish forever. Mel Davidson

Mel and Sean outside the church in Ufford

Maria Musgrove, ward manager on the stroke ward, said: “We were determined to make it a special day for Doris as we knew how much it would mean to her and her family.

It was so heart-warming to see how happy Doris was when she saw our wedding display, and I felt extremely privileged reading to Doris the beautiful words Mel had written to her in a card. Maria Musgrove

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Keeping in Touch team has hosted more than 5,000 video calls between patients at West Suffolk Hospital, and friends and families, connecting people as far flung as New Zealand, Canada and Greece.