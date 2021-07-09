As Covid-19 infection rates rise across Cambridge, players from Cambridge United had their jabs today and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

We visited the Grafton vaccination centre today to get the remaining lads from the first squad jabbed, so the whole team has now had their first vaccination and will be going back as soon as they can to get their second doses. We’re looking forward to welcoming our fans back to the Abbey Stadium when that’s possible, so if you’re 18 or over and haven’t had your vaccination yet, get it booked now. Mark Bonner, Head Coach at Cambridge United Football Club

The football's captain Greg Taylor added:

“We all felt pretty invincible when we were promoted to League One at the end of last season, but no-one is safe from Covid-19.

Young and old alike need to get their vaccination – if someone you care about is nervous, get your jabs together. It’s quick and painless, and it could save your life.”

Myles Cowling getting his jab Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Matthew Winn, Chief Executive, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

“We’re delighted that Cambridge United has joined our call for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Rates of infection in some areas, including Cambridge, are rising. We need everyone who hasn’t had their first vaccination to get it now, and to follow this up with their second vaccination 8 weeks later.”