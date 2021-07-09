Coming home or going to Rome? Italy fans in East Anglia have their say
Italy have won every one of their games at the Euros, even if their semi-final against Spain went to penalties.
With that in mind, many Italians across East Anglia are feeling hopeful. None more so than those in ‘Little Italy’ - otherwise known as Bedford.
Almost one in ten people in Bedford are of Italian descent, and the city has been filled with celebration in the past weeks.
Flares were lit as fans celebrated their victory over Belgium and flags flew high after defeating Spain in penalties.
After missing out on qualifying for the last world cup, Italians in Bedford say they are very optimistic this time around.
But the celebrations come with a warning. Bedford was identified as a hotspot for the Delta variant of Covid-19 in May.
England v Italy kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11. Coverage starts on ITV from 6.30pm - it will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.