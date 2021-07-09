Coming home or going to Rome? Italy fans in East Anglia have their say

Play video

Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers

Italy have won every one of their games at the Euros, even if their semi-final against Spain went to penalties.

With that in mind, many Italians across East Anglia are feeling hopeful. None more so than those in ‘Little Italy’ - otherwise known as Bedford.

Almost one in ten people in Bedford are of Italian descent, and the city has been filled with celebration in the past weeks.

Flares were lit as fans celebrated their victory over Belgium and flags flew high after defeating Spain in penalties.

All we're talking about for the last three or four weeks is football, football, football. There's nothing else, it's very important to us because we love football. It's just a fantastic occasion, to see England and Italy in the final, it's a dream come true... Joe Sepede, Owner - The Castle Deli

After missing out on qualifying for the last world cup, Italians in Bedford say they are very optimistic this time around.

But the celebrations come with a warning. Bedford was identified as a hotspot for the Delta variant of Covid-19 in May.

Yes, sport does bring rivalry but hopefully it will be healthy and people will be able to celebrate and enjoy the football. What we have got to be cognisant of is that we are still under a health emergency and the covid restrictions are still in place for social gatherings. So I urge people to act responsibly and sensibly and stay safe throughout. Sharn Basra, Assistant chief constable, Bedfordshire Police

England v Italy kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11. Coverage starts on ITV from 6.30pm - it will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.