Newmarket Races: crowds return to the home of horse racing

Crowds have returned to Newmarket for Gentleman's Day at the races.

Last year’s festival was held behind closed doors, but this year the doors were very much open – despite being at reduced capacity.

Around 4,000 people attended Gentleman's Day Credit: ITV News Anglia

Around 12,000 visitors are expected over the three days of the Moët & Chandon July Festival- compared to a usual 35,000. But managers hope as the season progresses more people will be allowed back in.

It wasn't just the ladies providing a splash of colour! Credit: ITV News Anglia

 