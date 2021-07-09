Newmarket Races: crowds return to the home of horse racing
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer
Crowds have returned to Newmarket for Gentleman's Day at the races.
Last year’s festival was held behind closed doors, but this year the doors were very much open – despite being at reduced capacity.
Around 12,000 visitors are expected over the three days of the Moët & Chandon July Festival- compared to a usual 35,000. But managers hope as the season progresses more people will be allowed back in.