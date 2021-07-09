Play video

Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer

Crowds have returned to Newmarket for Gentleman's Day at the races.

Last year’s festival was held behind closed doors, but this year the doors were very much open – despite being at reduced capacity.

Around 4,000 people attended Gentleman's Day Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is fantastic to be back and it is fantastic to have crowds here, albeit limited, you know the atmosphere, the buzz. Sophie Able General Manager, Newmarket Racecourses

Around 12,000 visitors are expected over the three days of the Moët & Chandon July Festival- compared to a usual 35,000. But managers hope as the season progresses more people will be allowed back in.