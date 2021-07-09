Essex England legend Peter Shilton says England can win on Sunday

Play video

Essex England legend Peter Shilton OBE say he believes England have what it takes to win the European Championships when they face Italy at Wembley on Sunday.

The former goalkeeper, who is still the most capped England player of all time, says the crowd at Wembley will be a huge advantage for the team.

He said: "In 1996 we got the semis, in '66 we won it, you know, it is an advantage to play at home."

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

The Three Lions will play in front of a packed Wembley crowd on Sunday evening at 8pm, with more than 60,000 fans expected.

Shilton admits that it's not a done deal though, and that Italy are a strong team to beat.

I still think the Italians will be very hard to beat, but I still think we're capable with this squad of beating them. Peter Shilton OBE

Shilton and his teammates famously lost in a semi-final penalty shoot out at Italia 90

Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce missed penalties against Germany back then, but Shilton has faith in England's number 1, Jordan Pickford, this time round, if it got that far.

"Modern day goalkeepers, they get told about the opposition penalty takers, which way they put the penalties, and he'll be well prepared on where the players, their body shape that type of thing. And hopefully he seems one of those goalkeepers that might make a winning save," he said.

Asked whether he thinks "it's coming home", Shilton said he believes it's possible.

He said: "Things seem to be going with us a little bit, you know we're getting that little bit of luck at the right time, and let's hope it's our time again."