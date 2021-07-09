A barrage of bunting and flags: excitement builds in the East for England final
Excitement is building for England's first final in 55 years this weekend, amid what could be a huge boost for our region's pubs.
David Goodman and son Philip run a jewellery shop in Wisbech. They watched the World Cup Final in South Africa together back in 2010. On Sunday, they're off to Wembley together too.
Paul Bibby is also a massive football fan and his house in Chelmsford proves it! He spent three hours decorating his house- complete with 21 large flags and bunting.
He was just a year old when England won back in 1966- but predicts the Three Lions to win 2-1.
Of course standing in the way of victory is Italy - and their fans who are more used to success.
Paolo Bragliola runs a pizza van in Stowmarket with his wife Chiarina Marchesi.
They've seen their side win tournaments - but with English customers who aren't shy in offering bold predictions - a victory on Sunday, well that would top it all.
Meanwhile at Warboys Primary Academy in Cambridgeshire the normal timetable had been booted out in favour of football themed classes.
England's success in the tournament has come at just the right time for many in the hospitality sector.
Pubs and bars across the region are preparing for what's expected to be one of busiest weekends since the start of the pandemic.
Tables at venues which are showing the final are booking up quickly - with opening hours extended to allow for extra time on Sunday evening
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.