Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

Excitement is building for England's first final in 55 years this weekend, amid what could be a huge boost for our region's pubs.

Philip Goodman and his dad David will be at the final on Sunday Credit: ITV News Anglia

David Goodman and son Philip run a jewellery shop in Wisbech. They watched the World Cup Final in South Africa together back in 2010. On Sunday, they're off to Wembley together too.

I’m also the lucky charm as in South Africa I was at that World Cup rugby final - South Africa won that. I was at the Africa cup of nations final - South Africa won that. And I’m going to be at the England European cup final, and we’re going to win that. David Goodman

Paul Bibby is also a massive football fan and his house in Chelmsford proves it! He spent three hours decorating his house- complete with 21 large flags and bunting.

He was just a year old when England won back in 1966- but predicts the Three Lions to win 2-1.

Paul Bibby's house in Chelmsford is decorated with more 21 large flags alone Credit: ITV News Anglia

I'm passionate about football... the England team has had no luck- apart from 1966.. I just think this year it could be us Paul Bibby, Football fan

Italian fans Chiarina Marchesi & Paolo Bragliola Credit: ITV News Anglia

Of course standing in the way of victory is Italy - and their fans who are more used to success.

Paolo Bragliola runs a pizza van in Stowmarket with his wife Chiarina Marchesi.

They've seen their side win tournaments - but with English customers who aren't shy in offering bold predictions - a victory on Sunday, well that would top it all.

It's tricky because I've been brought up here in Suffolk so there's a little part of me that wants England to win but then I follow Italy so I'm supporting them. I'm backing them. A big score towards England would be a massive nightmare for me, especially with all my customers. Paolo Bragliola & Chiarina Marchesi

Excitement was building amongst pupils at Warboys Primary Academy in Cambridgeshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

Meanwhile at Warboys Primary Academy in Cambridgeshire the normal timetable had been booted out in favour of football themed classes.

Staff at the Coyotes Bar and Grill in Peterborough are gearing up for a busy night Credit: ITV News Anglia

England's success in the tournament has come at just the right time for many in the hospitality sector.

Pubs and bars across the region are preparing for what's expected to be one of busiest weekends since the start of the pandemic.

Tables at venues which are showing the final are booking up quickly - with opening hours extended to allow for extra time on Sunday evening

It is massive for us.. we opened up during Covid in Septebber so it's been really hard ..so to be able to have England in the finals in the Euro's and we sold out within 4 minutes... it's just massive for us really. Daniel Wallace, Manager, Coyotes Bar and Grill