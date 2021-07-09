Play video

A huge rise in 'Test and Trace' alerts has led to a growing number of people in the region being stuck at home- just as more freedoms are about to come in.

The software detects the distance between users and the length of time spent in close proximity - currently 2m or less and more than 15 minutes.

Ministers have been warned that millions of people could be “pinged” by the app or ordered to self-isolate by Test and Trace, with infections expected to hit around 100,000 cases a day later in the summer.

The latest Government figures show coronavirus cases have been rising again in the Anglia region since 22 May. There was a near doubling of the infection rate in the seven days to 5 July with Cambridge at the highest in the region with 355 cases per 100,000 in the population.

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise

In Essex, Covid-19 rates are doubling roughly every 6 or 7 days with so sign of a slow down.

What is interesting is that we are seeing rates of nearly a 1,000 in young adults but in older people, people aged 60 and over the rates around only about 25 or 30 so considerably lower so it does look like that group remain currently, relatively protected. Dr Mike Gogarty Director of Public Health, Essex

This popular Norwich pub has had to close for 10 days because of Covid Credit: ITV News Anglia

A Norwich landlord has had to shut his pub for England's Euro 2020 final on Sunday due to positive Covid cases.

The Murderers, on Timberhill, was forced to close earlier this week after two members of staff tested positive. The landlard reckons it will cost him tens of thousands of pounds..