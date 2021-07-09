Watching England at home: the increasing number told to isolate because of 'test and trace'
A huge rise in 'Test and Trace' alerts has led to a growing number of people in the region being stuck at home- just as more freedoms are about to come in.
The software detects the distance between users and the length of time spent in close proximity - currently 2m or less and more than 15 minutes.
Ministers have been warned that millions of people could be “pinged” by the app or ordered to self-isolate by Test and Trace, with infections expected to hit around 100,000 cases a day later in the summer.
The latest Government figures show coronavirus cases have been rising again in the Anglia region since 22 May. There was a near doubling of the infection rate in the seven days to 5 July with Cambridge at the highest in the region with 355 cases per 100,000 in the population.
In Essex, Covid-19 rates are doubling roughly every 6 or 7 days with so sign of a slow down.
A Norwich landlord has had to shut his pub for England's Euro 2020 final on Sunday due to positive Covid cases.
The Murderers, on Timberhill, was forced to close earlier this week after two members of staff tested positive. The landlard reckons it will cost him tens of thousands of pounds..