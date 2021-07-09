A masseuse from Cambridgeshire who secretly recorded more than 900 women undressing using a hidden camera clock has jailed for four years.

Julian Roddis, of Crowhurst, Peterborough, covertly filmed hundreds of women over a period of 2 years.

He used a USB clock device which operated as a covert camera and was attached to his laptop while he gave massages.

His crimes came to light when one of the women became suspicious of the clock device and researched it online, where she found an identical device with a hidden camera.

Roddis was jailed for 4 years at Peterborough Crown Court

Roddis, 50, was arrested and the USB camera clock was seized where police found it to contain more than 2000 relevant video files.

He was charged with nine counts of voyeurism and pleaded guilty and was jailed for four years at Peterborough Crown Court.