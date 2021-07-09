Memories of '66: the pensioners who remember England's last glory days

England last lifted a trophy in 1966, 55 years on - celebrations have already started at the Oasis Day Centre in Wisbech ahead of Sunday's game.

Football fans of a certain age will remember when Bobby Moore's England side won the World Cup and the historic Geoff Hurst hat trick at Wembley. 

George Cross is as patriotic as his name suggests.

He was 26-years-old when England won the World Cup and he had gone down to Wembley on a coach with Wisbech Working Men's Club.

Vera Neal remembers watching from home.

As a football referee for 10 years, George is more qualified than most to make this prediction ahead of Sunday's final...

After 55 years without a trophy, maybe - just maybe - they will get to see England bring it home once again.

