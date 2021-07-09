Memories of '66: the pensioners who remember England's last glory days

Play video

England last lifted a trophy in 1966, 55 years on - celebrations have already started at the Oasis Day Centre in Wisbech ahead of Sunday's game.

Football fans of a certain age will remember when Bobby Moore's England side won the World Cup and the historic Geoff Hurst hat trick at Wembley.

George Cross is as patriotic as his name suggests.

He was 26-years-old when England won the World Cup and he had gone down to Wembley on a coach with Wisbech Working Men's Club.

When we got there it was amazing all you could see was red and white and black and white because Germany was black and white, but it was a day - when you get 81 - you still remember it, one of the best days of my life. Other night there was 66 thousand in there and you think there was a hundred thousand when I went and that's amazing. George Cross, Football fan

I think it took us an hour and a half to get back to the coach when it was a 20-minute walk. George Cross, Football fan

Vera Neal remembers watching from home.

I had a house full of people watching television, I was one of the first people in the family to get a television so, naturally, they all parked in my place. Madness, they all went crackers didn't they and they all got drunk, but that's what Eastenders do. Vera Neal

As a football referee for 10 years, George is more qualified than most to make this prediction ahead of Sunday's final...

I do honestly think we'll win, although it's going to be very close. 2-1 to England. George Cross, Football fan

After 55 years without a trophy, maybe - just maybe - they will get to see England bring it home once again.