Police urge football fans to act 'responsibly' on Sunday

Police forces across the region are urging football fans to act responsibly over the weekend.

It is of course England's first major tournament final since Bobby Moore lifted the 1966 World Cup over West Germany.

Police forces across the region have stepped up patrols throughout Euro 2020 to try and keep people safe.

Officers are reminding supporters to respect each other and have plans in place for getting home after the final on Sunday night.

People will go out people will celebrate and people will be sad after the result whether it works for one party or the other what I ask is that people are respectful one another, out communities and for those people who aren't interested in football they can cause disruption but people have got the right to live and go about their daily lives. Sharn Basra, Assistant Chief Constable, Bedfordshire Police