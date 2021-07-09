The observation wheel on Parker's Piece can stay in place until the end of October after councillors voted to grant time-limited planning permission for the structure The wheel - which the owner City View Wheel says is "not a ferris wheel but an observation wheel" - was erected in May. Standing 36 metres high and operating between 11am and 8pm every day, the company says it offers "breathtaking" views of the city. The wheel was put in place using permitted development rights, which the Greater Cambridge Planning Service said allowed it to stay for up to 56 days. Without planning permission, the wheel would have to be taken down after that period. Parker's Piece is a protected open space in the centre of Cambridge, surrounded by a number of listed buildings. The meeting heard the council's conservation officer objected to the application for planning permission. But council planning officers recommended councillors to approve the application. The planning application says that: "If it proves to be popular and is not controversial, a future application may be made for the wheel to be re-erected in the spring and summer months for the following four years." In a statement from the applicant read out to the committee, City View Wheel said the structure has been "generally well received".

The council's executive councillor for planning policy and transport, Katie Thornburrow, noted that fewer events have been held on the green space during the pandemic, and said "I think it's important that something is provided for families to come to, and I think it's an exciting structure in this space for a period of a few months. "The London Eye was very controversial when it was first put up. It was loved and hated, so it's not surprising that there has been positive and negative feedback about this structure". She said: "There have been Ferris wheels used in our open spaces in the past in connection with fairs and they have always been very popular, and I think this is proving popular." She said the wheel will be in place "only for a short period". Speaking about the use of a diesel generator, she said "it is really disappointing that this has had some teething problems". Cllr Dave Baigent described the wheel as a "first class idea" and "a wonderful piece of public art". He added: "I can't see why anybody would want to object to this". Chair of the committee, Martin Smart, said "the wheel itself is beautiful", but said the base is "messy" and "could be improved". A planning officer said the planning application was submitted at the end of March, but due to "delays in validation" it was not validated until the beginning of May.