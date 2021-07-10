Crafty pensioner knits a mini European Championship Trophy ahead of final
A pensioner from Essex, who's been knitting hats she puts on top of postboxes says her latest creation will have to wait before being displayed.
Linda Catling from Leigh-on-Sea has been decorating post boxes throughout lockdown- earning herself the nickname the 'Banksy of Leigh-on-Sea.'
She started by knitting teddy bears and wanted more people to see her work so began making hats for post boxes.
Now she's knitted a mini replica of the European Championship Trophy. But Linda who is partially sighted, fears it would be bad luck if she displayed her latest creation just yet!
Linda lost half her sight during lockdown and she said knitting helped give her a new lease of life. When she revealed her identity on Facebook messages of support came flooding in from around the world.
She knitted a Prince Philip after his passing and sent it the Princess Royal who wrote to her and thanked her.