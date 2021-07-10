A pensioner from Essex, who's been knitting hats she puts on top of postboxes says her latest creation will have to wait before being displayed.

Linda Catling from Leigh-on-Sea has been decorating post boxes throughout lockdown- earning herself the nickname the 'Banksy of Leigh-on-Sea.'

Just some of her many creations! Credit: ITV News Anglia

She started by knitting teddy bears and wanted more people to see her work so began making hats for post boxes.

Now she's knitted a mini replica of the European Championship Trophy. But Linda who is partially sighted, fears it would be bad luck if she displayed her latest creation just yet!

The knitted replica of the European Championship Trophy Credit: ITV News Anglia

That is the Euro Cup, it doesn't look like it knitted but it is, it's almost a replica of it and that is going to go on the postbox, I was putting it on yesterday and somebody said no that is just pushing our luck so I've now decided to wait and see what happens on Sunday! Linda Catling

Linda lost half her sight during lockdown and she said knitting helped give her a new lease of life. When she revealed her identity on Facebook messages of support came flooding in from around the world.

She knitted a Prince Philip after his passing and sent it the Princess Royal who wrote to her and thanked her.