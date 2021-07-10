Dozens fined after 100 person party broken up in Essex

Dozens of people have been fined - including one person getting a £10,000 fine - after police broke up a party in an Essex village yesterday (9 July) evening.

Around 100 people were at the party in Kelvedon Hatch on Ongar Road.

A total of 39 people were fined at least £200 for breaching coronavirus rules.

The force received reports shortly after 10.30pm and it took until the early hours of the morning for everyone to disperse.

This event was a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations so it was absolutely right that we responded to it and shut it down. We know that the end of lockdown measures is within sight but while they remain in place it’s really important we all continue to do the right thing and follow them. Detective Superintendent Jon Burgess

Police remain in the area carrying out patrols to reassure local residents.