Extra rail staff on hand to help Latitude Festival-goers

Greater Anglia is helping people travelling by rail to and from the Latitude festival in Suffolk by having extra staff on hand at Diss railway station.

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend Latitude, which takes place at Henham Park between 22-25 July.

The nearest rail stations are Diss and Halesworth and shuttle buses have been laid on to ferry people between Diss and the festival site.

Crowds at Latitude Festival 2019. Credit: ITV News Anglia

James Steward, Greater Anglia’s Area Customer Service Manager, said: “Travelling by train is one of the most sustainable forms of transport. We’re very pleased to help festival-goers attend Latitude this year. We are always happy to support local events wherever possible and practical.

“We will do as much as we can to help people travel, however we are expecting services to be very busy. Passengers should allow more time for their journeys.”

New, longer trains are now running on lines to Diss, so festival-goes can travel in comfort. Greater Anglia’s new trains have free wi-fi, plug sockets, and more seats.

Rail services are expected to be busy over the weekend of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July with Latitude festival, Dunwich Dynamo cycle event and a football match at Ipswich Town.