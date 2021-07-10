Flash flooding falls across lots of East Anglia

Credit: Kirsty Myers

Torrential rain hit much of East Anglia on Friday (9 July) causing flash flooding in some areas. 

Cambridgeshire fire service took more than 160 calls - with rain falling heavily since the early evening.

  • Fez spotted rare sister funnel clouds in Cambridge

  • One person on twitter saw the rare phenomenon in Cambourne too:

Norfolk was also hit by flooding. The vaccine centre at Castle Quarter was closed as water made its way into the building. 

  • Cars were forced to slow down:

And in Essex torrential rain caused some footpaths to overflow with water.

  • Poppy caught this flash flooding on camera: