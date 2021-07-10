Flash flooding falls across lots of East Anglia
Torrential rain hit much of East Anglia on Friday (9 July) causing flash flooding in some areas.
Cambridgeshire fire service took more than 160 calls - with rain falling heavily since the early evening.
Fez spotted rare sister funnel clouds in Cambridge
One person on twitter saw the rare phenomenon in Cambourne too:
Norfolk was also hit by flooding. The vaccine centre at Castle Quarter was closed as water made its way into the building.
Cars were forced to slow down:
And in Essex torrential rain caused some footpaths to overflow with water.
Poppy caught this flash flooding on camera: