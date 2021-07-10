Man dies after Ipswich assault

A man has died after being assaulted in Ipswich.

The man, in his 30's, sustained serious injuries after the assault at a property in Norwich Road. Emergency services were called just before 5pm on Friday (9 July) to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated.

Shortly after the assault, the force arrested a 40-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was then arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The area remains cordoned off as an investigation continues.