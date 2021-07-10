Man dies following house fire in Norfolk

A man has died following a fire at a property in Bradwell near Gorleston in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to a house in Chestnut Avenue at 11.18pm on Friday 9 July.

When they arrived they found a man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries - but who died today (Saturday 10 July).

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A police seal remains on the property while an investigation is carried out.