Police are appealing for witnesses after a pet cat was shot and injured in Ipswich.

The animal was attacked at around 7pm on Wednesday evening (7th July), shortly before England's senmi-final clash with Denmark.

It was a shot twice in its left leg with an air rifle in the Clapgate Lane area of the town. The owner managed to remove a pellet which was partially sticking out from its leg.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/36763/21