Police investigate after boy attacked in his own home during robbery

Police are appealing for information after a boy was attacked in his own home during a robbery in Rushden.

The robbery took place In the early hours of Monday (July 5) when two men broke into a property in St James Close armed with a machete and a baton-style weapon.

A teenage boy at the property was then assaulted by the pair, before being interrupted by family members, They managed to escape with items they stole from the home.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with a dark complexion, a round bald head with shaved hair, and a grey/brown stubble beard and moustache.

He wore a blue and grey zip-up hoodie and dark coloured jogging bottoms.

The second man is described as a white man in his mid 40s with a dark complexion, a bald round head with visible frown marks on his forehead and big round eyes. He was of bulky, not muscular, build and wore a dark grey polo t-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.