Weapons and drugs seized in police raids in Luton

Bedfordshire Police’s specialist guns and gangs unit has recovered a number of weapons and drugs after an operation in Luton.

A series of raids were carried out in the Tophill area of the town on Thursday and Friday (8th and 9th July).

A number of weapons were recovered by Boson officers, including a knife. Seven were arrested following warrants at two addresses in Beadlow Road.

A large amount of cannabis was recovered, with seven people arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn said: “It is always a good day at the office when you take knives and other significant weapons off the streets.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these weapons were being used by criminal gangs. Our actions today could directly stop a young person from being seriously injured."

This week the government confirmed it would support Bedfordshire Police with £3.6 million to fund the costs of Boson for another year.