Woman critically ill after being assaulted in Ipswich

A woman is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening head injuries after being assaulted in Ipswich.

Just before 5am, in the early hours of Saturday 10 July, police were called to reports that a woman had been attacked on Falcon Street in the town.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was found unconscious, having suffered life-threatening head injuries. She was taken to Ipswich Hospital and her condition is described as critical but stable.

Two men in their 20s were arrested near the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Road closures and a police scene remain in place in Falcon Street while officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.