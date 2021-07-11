Hot on the heels of Dippy the Diploducus coming to Norwich, 21 Tyrannosaurus Rexes have stomped their way into the city.

While the GoGoDiscover trail is free, East Anglian children’s charity Break, who deliver the trail in partnership with Wild in Art, hope to raise vital funds so that it can continue to provide lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.

Hulkasaurus arrives

The T.rex are located in Norwich Cathedral, Chantry Place, Riverside, The Forum, Castle Quarter and Jarrold. They can also be found on All Saints Green, Davey Place, Fye Bridge, Orford Hill, St Georges Street, London Street and Junkyard Market.

The trail takes place for nine weeks from Monday, July 12 until Saturday, September 11.

The colourful creations are dotted around the city Credit: ITV News Anglia

The sculptures are all sponsored by businesses from across the region and have been decorated by talented artists to create unique designs. The T.rex aren’t all just painted – some have had additional decorations, embellishments and even a few usual props added to really bring the sculpture themes to life.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

This summer is full of dinosaurs in Norwich as we celebrate another prehistoric visitor with Dippy the Diplodocus on the final leg of his tour at Norwich Cathedral. After so much planning, we are so proud and excited that the T.rex have now arrived.. We are so excited to see everyone’s reaction, the smiles it will put on faces and the impact this will have on Norwich this year. Eleanor Edge, corporate fundraising and projects at Break

Prideasaurus outside the Forum Credit: GoGoDiscover

At the end of the summer, the GoGoDiscover dinosaurs won’t fade into extinction. They'll return in the Summer of 2022, with even more T.rex in the city. Most of the T.rex sculptures being auctioned off at the end of next year will raise much needed funds for Break.

In 2018, the auction for the GoGoHares raised over £408,000. The best seller from the GoGoDragons auction in 2015 raised an amazing £25,000. In total, over £1million has been raised for Break in these trails.