Cambridge scientists send support to England team- 11,000 kms away in Antarctic
With just hours to go until kick-off, scientists and support staff from Cambridge’s British Antarctic Survey based in Antarctic have shown their support for the England team by parading the flag- 11,000 km away from Wembley!
Staff at the Rothera Research Station in Antarctica and at King Edward Point Research Station on the island of South Georgia will be tuning in to the Euro 2020 final this evening.
It is currently the dark Antarctic winter there, during which temperatures regularly dip below -20C and gale force winds blow. That didn’t deter the avid England fans among the 20-plus scientists and support staff at the site although one member- their Electroncis Engineer, Jaskiran Nagi has Italian heritage so will be rooting for the opposition!
Closer to home children at Reepham Primary School in Norfolk have also joined in on the big build up...
This a fitting tribute from one team to another- the East Anglian Air Ambulance tweeting their support.
Like many frontline workers, they will be on call when England Play the final
So too will paramedics on the ground, preparing for a night of action off the pitch.
England's success in the tournament has come at just the right time for many in the hospitality sector.
Pubs and bars across the region are preparing for what's expected to be one of busiest weekends since the start of the pandemic.
Tables at venues which are showing the final are booking up quickly - with opening hours extended to allow for extra time on Sunday evening
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.