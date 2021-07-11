Play video

With just hours to go until kick-off, scientists and support staff from Cambridge’s British Antarctic Survey based in Antarctic have shown their support for the England team by parading the flag- 11,000 km away from Wembley!

Staff at the Rothera Research Station in Antarctica and at King Edward Point Research Station on the island of South Georgia will be tuning in to the Euro 2020 final this evening.

Parading the England flag! Credit: British Antarctic Survey

It is currently the dark Antarctic winter there, during which temperatures regularly dip below -20C and gale force winds blow. That didn’t deter the avid England fans among the 20-plus scientists and support staff at the site although one member- their Electroncis Engineer, Jaskiran Nagi has Italian heritage so will be rooting for the opposition!

Closer to home children at Reepham Primary School in Norfolk have also joined in on the big build up...

Credit: East Anglian Air Ambulance

This a fitting tribute from one team to another- the East Anglian Air Ambulance tweeting their support.

Like many frontline workers, they will be on call when England Play the final

So too will paramedics on the ground, preparing for a night of action off the pitch.

Shout out to all the frontline workers on shift tonight- like Joanna Dickson and Graham Hillman Credit: Joanna Dickson

We'll probably have the radio on in the can if we're allowed to. We've got the internet that we can check occasionally, and we're hoping our control room might send us updates of any goals. Graham Hillman, Paramedic, East of England Ambulance Service

Coyotes Bar and Grill in Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

England's success in the tournament has come at just the right time for many in the hospitality sector.

Pubs and bars across the region are preparing for what's expected to be one of busiest weekends since the start of the pandemic.

Tables at venues which are showing the final are booking up quickly - with opening hours extended to allow for extra time on Sunday evening

It is massive for us.. we opened up during Covid in September so it's been really hard ..so to be able to have England in the finals in the Euro's and we sold out within 4 minutes... it's just massive for us really. Daniel Wallace, Manager, Coyotes Bar and Grill