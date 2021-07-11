Firearms and chemicals found in King’s Lynn

Three people have been arrested in King’s Lynn after firearms and chemicals were found.

Norfolk police searched a property on Milton Avenue on Saturday (10 July) morning.

‘A quantity’ of firearms were discovered, with emergency services attending to ensure public safety.

The property, just off Tennyson’s Avenue, is secure and a cordon is in place while investigations continue.

Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 50s, were arrested alongside a woman in her 20s.