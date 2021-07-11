Four people- including a teenage boy- have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Basildon.

Police were called to Northlands Park at 1.35am today (Sunday 11 July) to reports of a man injured.

When they arrived they found a man with a stab wound to his stomach who was taken to hospital but later died.

A 42 year-old woman, two men aged 41 and 45, and a 15 year-old boy have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

I know this incident will concern people living around the Northlands Park area but I want to reassure them we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public. At this time we believe this was a targeted incident with those involved known to each other. Detective Inspector Kev Hughes, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate

Police say uniformed officers, plain clothed detectives, and forensics experts will remain at the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

They are also appealing for anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact them.

If you have any information you can submit a report online https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 114 of 11 July.