Norfolk’s Alfie Hewett claims Wimbledon victory

Alfie Hewett and his partner Gordon Reid have won a seventh consecutive grand slam title in men's wheelchair doubles as they regained their Wimbledon crown.

The pair saw a run of three straight titles at Wimbledon ended in 2019 but have been unbeatable since.

Earlier in the year the duo successfully defended their men's wheelchair doubles title at the Australian Open.

It is the 12th grand slam title they have won together.

Hewett, who is waiting to find out if this will be his last Wimbledon after changes to the classification system said they have been working hard to achieve the success.