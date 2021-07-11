Suffolk brain tumour patient gets special message from Harry Kane
A two-year-old boy from Elmswell in Suffolk has received a special message from England's Captain Harry Kane ahead of the euros final.
Harry Crick and his 10-year-old brother, Olly, were sent the surprise video on Saturday - just a day before the final.
In it the striker said he hopes to “put a smile” on their faces by winning the Euro 2020 final.
Addressing Harry’s brother Olly, 10, Kane wished his younger sibling all the best in fighting the tumour.
England v Italy: Three Lions are on the cusp of an opportunity to rewrite history
1966 v 2021: How life has changed since England were last in a major final
This is one of many finals for Italy - and they expect to win this one
Harry was diagnosed with the rare brain cancer on December 17 2020, after he became unwell with a cold and was unsteady on his feet.
On Christmas Eve, he underwent surgery to remove a tennis ball-sized tumour at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, followed by five rounds of chemotherapy.
Hugh Adams, of Brain Tumour Research, said: “It was really wonderful to see that Harry Kane has sent a message of support to little Harry and his family, on this most important of footballing weekends."
Euros 2020 Final
An attacking line-up for the Three Lions
An attacking line-up for the Three Lions
Starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
Substitutes: Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Ramsdale, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Ben Chilwell, Sam Johnstone, Jude Bellingham
Can I get a ticket?
Can I get a ticket?
The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out.
When is the final?
When is the final?
The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.