Suffolk brain tumour patient gets special message from Harry Kane

Play video

A two-year-old boy from Elmswell in Suffolk has received a special message from England's Captain Harry Kane ahead of the euros final.

Harry Crick and his 10-year-old brother, Olly, were sent the surprise video on Saturday - just a day before the final.

In it the striker said he hopes to “put a smile” on their faces by winning the Euro 2020 final.

Addressing Harry’s brother Olly, 10, Kane wished his younger sibling all the best in fighting the tumour.

England captain Harry Kane said he and the rest of the team wish Harry and his family well Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Harry was diagnosed with the rare brain cancer on December 17 2020, after he became unwell with a cold and was unsteady on his feet.

On Christmas Eve, he underwent surgery to remove a tennis ball-sized tumour at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, followed by five rounds of chemotherapy.

Dad Matt Crick said the message had ‘cheered us all up’ Credit: Brain Tumour Research/PA

It was such a fantastic boost for Olly to get a video message from Harry Kane. It’s incredible that the man of the moment took time out of his day to do this, the day before the biggest football game of his career to date. Matt Crick

Hugh Adams, of Brain Tumour Research, said: “It was really wonderful to see that Harry Kane has sent a message of support to little Harry and his family, on this most important of footballing weekends."