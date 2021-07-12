Heartbreak for fans in the east as England lose to Italy on penalties

  • Fans at Soham give their reaction to the end result

There was crushing disappointment around the region as England's run at Euro 2020 came to an end last night.

People at Soham's fanzone went from elation at Luke Shaw's early goal, to disbelief as Italy equalised, then heartbreak as England were unable to convert more than 2 penalties.

  • Watch fans in Soham go through the emotions of the night