Ipswich Town have signed former AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old scored 20 goals in League One for Wimbledon last season as they narrowly avoided relegation.

He was offered a new deal at Wimbledon but decided to move on.

Pigott attracted interest from Championship clubs but opted to make the switch to Portman Road.

The former Cambridge United and Southend United man has agreed a three-year contract at Ipswich and becomes the club's seventh new arrival of a busy summer so far.

“There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me," Pigott said.

“It’s an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get going now. Obviously promotion is the aim but hopefully we can kick on from there as well.”

Manager Paul Cook added: “To get a lad of Joe’s quality across the line is an absolutely massive plus for everyone at the club. To get someone of Joe’s calibre in, with his goalscoring record; we’re all excited and looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Norwich City left-back Sam McCallum has joined Championship side QPR on a season-long loan and defender Aaron McGowan has agreed a two-year contract at Northampton Town after leaving Kilmarnock.