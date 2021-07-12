Man injured in police collision after football-related incidents in Norfolk

A man has been injured in a crash with a police vehicle and several other people have been arrested following a number of football-related incidents in Norfolk.

Officers were called to fight in Gorleston after the Euros final on Sunday, when a man was involved in a collision with a slow-moving police vehicle.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital with neck pain and bruising.

Other football-related incidents in Norfolk include:

A man in his 20s who was was arrested in Nursery Lane, King's Lynn, on suspicion of criminal damage and affray.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Prince of Wales Road on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, on suspicion of possessing what was believed to be a firearm in a public place.

Italy celebrate after winning the European Championships at Wembley. Credit: PA

Chief Supt David Buckley: "In the main, the mood was generally good natured, although it took a sombre tone, understandably, after England lost on penalties.

"There were some pockets of minor public disorder in the hour or so following the final whistle as people attempted to make their way home.

"I want to thank all those thousands of people who watched the game at home or in a pub or with friends and family, had a drink but acted responsibly and were considerate of others.

"We didn't get the result in the match that we wanted but it's important to acknowledge the very many people who approached the tournament in the right way given the restrictions we've all been living under for so many months, and really got behind our young national team.

"Credit must also go to Norfolk's licensed venues which, for the most part, worked hard to stick to the health regulations and give their customers the experience they so desperately wanted. Thanks to everyone."