Mixed emotions to Euros triumph in Bedford's Italian community

Watch Matt Hudson's report from Bedford for ITV News Anglia

The Euros final was a painful experience for many, but in parts of Bedford, home to our region's largest Italian community, there have been mixed emotions.

Cappuccinos have been in demand at La Piazza cafe right in the centre of the town.

Cafe owner Liberato Lionetti said: "I'm happy but at the same time, meeting England in the final... it's a weird thing for me to explain.

"My wife's English, my children were brought up here, so to get to the final it's great, against anybody else, but against England it's like ok yeah we won."

Cafe owner Liberato Lionetti had mixed emotions about Italy's win. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the Italian Shop, a fixture in the town for more than 30 years, owner Lorenzo Nacca said: "England played very well in the first half, we played very well in the second half.

"It could have gone either way in the extra time, but unfortunately penalties are a lottery, so I think both teams should be proud, but it went our way."