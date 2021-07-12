Northamptonshire factory to make 600 million face masks for NHS

Play video

Hugues Bourgeois, Managing Director of Medicom in the UK

A new factory in Northamptonshire will supply the NHS with around 600 million clinical face masks.

The deal will see 250 new jobs created at the Medicom facility on the Brackmills Industrial Estate.

Medicom has 10 manufacturing sites around the world, but this is its first in the UK.

The factory can produce one and a half million masks a day in a huge clean room.

France, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong have been using the company's products for some time, now the British government has chosen Medicom to supply PPE for the NHS.

The Northampton site was chosen because of its proximity to the NHS supply depot in Daventry.

The Managing Director of Medicom in the UK, Hugues Bourgeois, described it as a significant step forward in the UK's fight against Covid.

"Not all face masks are of the same quality," he said. "Our new UK facility is probably one of the best in Europe.

"It's a big commitment by our business.

"We've made it because we believe in the NHS and this country's desire to strengthen PPE production in the UK - ensuring an adequate and secure supply of high-quality protection for essential workers to carry out their vital work safely and comfortably."