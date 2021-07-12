All remaining covid restrictions in the region are "tantalisingly close" to being lifted, the Prime Minister has said.

It comes as analysis from the University of Cambridge and Public Health England suggests that vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 8.5 million infections and 30,000 deaths in England alone.

Boris Johnson will host a press conference later today where he is expected to say that the country can move to Step 4 of the plan to lift measures, including ending the legal requirement to wear masks.

But he will also warn cases will rise as rules designed to suppress the coronavirus are removed.

The Prime Minister said the vaccine rollout had weakened the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson will host a press conference while Health Secretary Sajid Javid will announce the plans in Parliament.

Downing Street said the unlocking would be based on four tests - the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence that the vaccine is causing a reduction in hospital admissions and deaths, that infection rates do not risk a surge in admissions, and that no new variants of concern throw progress off track.

The PM said: "We are tantalisingly close to the final milestone in our road map out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.

"While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not over yet.

"Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS."

Moving to Step 4 was delayed by four weeks to ensure all adults had been offered a vaccine.

The next stage of lifting measures is seen as a further step towards normality and moving out of the pandemic.

England's Harry Kane receives his runners up medal following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley, one of the Government's test events. Credit: PA

The Euros final at Wembley on Sunday was one of the Government's test events at returning to mass gatherings, with more than 60,000 fans packing the stadium for a match against Italy which England agonisingly lost on penalties.

All those attending needed to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test or full vaccination 14 days before the fixture.

However some ticketless fans managed to breach security to get into the stadium.

A number of such events have been held during the delay to lifting measures to monitor Covid-19 infection rates.

Downing Street also said the delay has meant the end of restrictions is closer to the school holidays, where transmission rates are expected to be lower.

On the other hand, reopening later in the year could put more pressure on the NHS as the health service contends with other illnesses such as flu.